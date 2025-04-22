Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

The Vatican shared a series of images.

Yesterday morning, the news broke that Pope Francis had died aged 88.

The Vatican later confirmed the pontiff’s cause of death as being from a cerebral stroke and subsequent heart failure.

Sky News reports that his cause of death is not directly linked to the lung condition that hospitalised him for five weeks earlier this year.

The pontiff was the Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church before he became Pope in 2013 after the resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI.

The Vatican releases the first image of Pope Francis in a casket. pic.twitter.com/aW6jaF2nWo — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 22, 2025

Cardinal Kevin Farrell made the announcement in a statement, saying: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Now, the Vatican have shared a series of photos of Pope Francis in his open casket.

The Vatican has released pictures of Pope Francis in his open casket, lying in his apartments.



His casket will later be taken into St Peter's Basilica for public viewing.https://t.co/4h9kueeLR8



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/bsiyugoaXM — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 22, 2025

The Pope’s casket will later be taken for public viewing in St Peter’s Basilica.

The Pope’s funeral will take place on Saturday 27 April, at 9am (UK time).

This will also begin the first of nine days of mourning.