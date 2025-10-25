US accused of ‘inventing a new war’ as Trump vows to ‘kill people’

“A new eternal war.”

The US have been accused of ‘inventing a new war’ after they sent an aircraft carrier to the waters off South America.

The new ‘war’ is part of the US’ operation to target drug smuggling boats.

But there could be more than meets the eye.

In a statement, the US said that the USS Gerald R Ford would be deployed to the region to ‘bolster US capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere’.

Although Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has told state media that the US is ‘inventing a new eternal war’, reports Sky News.

There are already eight US Navy ships in central and South American regions, with a nuclear-powered submarine too.

In a recent press conference Trump implied that the government will be taking more drastic actions against suspected drug smugglers in the near future, thus sparking tension between the US and Venezuela as fears grow that a massive conflict could arise.

Trump has also claimed that his answer to drug smugglers would be to simply start killing.

When asked by a reporter why he would not ask Congress for a declaration of war, Trump replied: “I think we’re just gonna kill people. Okay? We’re gonna kill them. They’re gonna be, like, dead.”

He added: “The land is going to be next. And we may go to the Senate; we may go to the Congress and tell them about it, but I can’t imagine they’d have any problem with it.”

There are fears that the US could invade Venezuela.

After deploying their largest aircraft carrier and associated battleships just off the coast of the nation, many are wondering what’s next.

Trump’s aim, at surface level, is to stop the drug supply to the United States.

But with over 6,000 sailors and marines now in the Caribbean, another question is why the mass build up.

Side note: an aircraft carrier is not suited at all to stopping drug smuggling, however it is an element of any planned ground or air war.

Some are questioning if the bigger plan for Trump isn’t to stop drug smuggling, but is instead to invade Venezuela and change who’s in charge.

After all, the world’s largest oil reserves are located in Venezuela.