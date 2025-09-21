Search icon

News

21st Sep 2025

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

Joseph Loftus

“He’s testing NATO.”

The UN have called an emergency Security Council meeting after Russia sent three fighter jets into Estonian airspace.

The incident occurred on Friday morning without permission from Estonia.

It’s reported that the Russian fighter jets flew over the Vaindloo Island area and remained in Estonian airspace for 12 minutes.

Following the incident, Estonia requested NATO Article 4 for the first time in their 34-year history, thus requesting an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna released a statement accusing Putin’s jets of “violating Estonia’s territorial integrity”.

He said: “On September 19, three armed Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes—violating Estonia’s territorial integrity and breaching the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force.

“By openly violating our airspace, Russia is undermining principles that are essential to the security of all UN member states. It is therefore crucial that such actions—especially when committed by a permanent member of the Security Council—are addressed within this very body.”

“Russia’s conduct is incompatible with the responsibilities of a permanent member of the UN Security Council. And such actions would be unacceptable from any UN member state.”

Weighing in on the matter, Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned last week that Russia is testing NATO.

This comes after British fighter jets are now flying air defence missions over Poland following a Russian drone incursion.

Russian drones have also been reportedly flying in Romanian airspace.

The Ukrainian leader, Zelenskyy, has said on the matter: “He’s [Putin] testing NATO. He wants to see what NATO is ready for, what they’re capable of, both diplomatically and politically, and how the local population will respond to this.

“Also, in my opinion, the other message they are sending is, ‘don’t you dare to give Ukraine additional air defence systems, because you might need them yourself.'”

Zelenskyy has also called for a ‘clear position’ from Donald Trump on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Speaking to Sky News, the Ukrainian president said that the only way for the war to end was for security guarantees to be put in place.

He added that this could only come if Trump was bold.

Zelenskyy also spoke of Starmer saying: “I very much hope he (Starmer) will be able to have a very specific discussion on the security guarantees of the US for Ukraine.

“Before we end the war, I really want to have all the agreements in place. I want to… have a document that is supported by the US and all European partners. This is very important.

“To make this happen, we need a clear position of President Trump.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

By Joseph Loftus

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

Donald Trump

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

By JOE

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

sensitive

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

sensitive

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

By Joseph Loftus

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

News

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

By Sammi Minion

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

By Harry Warner

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

News

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

By Harry Warner

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

Berlin

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

By Harry Warner

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

News

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

By Harry Warner

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

sensitive

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

By Joseph Loftus

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

Spy thriller

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

By Stephen Porzio

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

News

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

By Sammi Minion

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

Dementia

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

By Sammi Minion

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

Football

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

By Sammi Minion

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

News

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

By Harry Warner

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

Berlin

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

By Harry Warner

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

News

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

Estonia

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

By Harry Warner

The reason why Man United did not sign Gianluigi Donnarumma has been revealed

Football

The reason why Man United did not sign Gianluigi Donnarumma has been revealed

By Sammi Minion

Man United vs Chelsea: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Football

Man United vs Chelsea: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories