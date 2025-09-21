United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

“He’s testing NATO.”

The UN have called an emergency Security Council meeting after Russia sent three fighter jets into Estonian airspace.

The incident occurred on Friday morning without permission from Estonia.

It’s reported that the Russian fighter jets flew over the Vaindloo Island area and remained in Estonian airspace for 12 minutes.

Following the incident, Estonia requested NATO Article 4 for the first time in their 34-year history, thus requesting an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna released a statement accusing Putin’s jets of “violating Estonia’s territorial integrity”.

He said: “On September 19, three armed Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes—violating Estonia’s territorial integrity and breaching the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force.

“By openly violating our airspace, Russia is undermining principles that are essential to the security of all UN member states. It is therefore crucial that such actions—especially when committed by a permanent member of the Security Council—are addressed within this very body.”

“Russia’s conduct is incompatible with the responsibilities of a permanent member of the UN Security Council. And such actions would be unacceptable from any UN member state.”

Weighing in on the matter, Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned last week that Russia is testing NATO.

This comes after British fighter jets are now flying air defence missions over Poland following a Russian drone incursion.

Russian drones have also been reportedly flying in Romanian airspace.

The Ukrainian leader, Zelenskyy, has said on the matter: “He’s [Putin] testing NATO. He wants to see what NATO is ready for, what they’re capable of, both diplomatically and politically, and how the local population will respond to this.

“Also, in my opinion, the other message they are sending is, ‘don’t you dare to give Ukraine additional air defence systems, because you might need them yourself.'”

Zelenskyy has also called for a ‘clear position’ from Donald Trump on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Speaking to Sky News, the Ukrainian president said that the only way for the war to end was for security guarantees to be put in place.

He added that this could only come if Trump was bold.

Zelenskyy also spoke of Starmer saying: “I very much hope he (Starmer) will be able to have a very specific discussion on the security guarantees of the US for Ukraine.

“Before we end the war, I really want to have all the agreements in place. I want to… have a document that is supported by the US and all European partners. This is very important.

“To make this happen, we need a clear position of President Trump.”