UK’s worst beer garden where customers drink in a car park

‘Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine’

Boy oh boy, while the UK is home to some of the grimmest beer gardens that can be found across the seven seas, this one surely takes the biscuit.

Like a deleted scene from Tyrannosaur, this is the lovely Brass Button in Motherwell, whose beer garden has gone viral after a drinker shared a pic of it online.

Craig Campbell was the man who shared the snap of a chained off area of car park with a handful of red chairs. The perfect place to blow off some steam after a long days work.

Campbell captioned the picture: “Nice beer garden in Motherwell if anyone fancies a pint.”

Nice beer garden in Motherwell if anyone fancies a pint #beergarden @NicolaSturgeon 😂 pic.twitter.com/0HHhB8nsiF — Craig Campbell (@craig_c83) July 6, 2020

That being said, locals immediately jumped to the pub’s defence, with one person arguing: “It’s a bit harsh. It’s a great wee hub in our scheme where the locals enjoy great pints and friendly banter all year round.

“Everyone from the staff down to punters love the Brass Button and long may our wee pub stay that way.”

Other fans of the pub wrote: “Ideal wee pub for a few drinks without the hustle of the ones up the street. Definitely the best pub in Motherwell.”

A third said: “Was a good nite [sic] really enjoyed it. Young man was a big hit for me.”

While the picture was initially shared back in 2020 the pub has since gone viral again however unfortunately it appears the pub has closed its doors for good, according to Google.

Regardless of the beer garden, it’s always sad news when a pub closes its doors.

Related links: