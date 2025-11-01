Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’

Ukraine have accused Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after a number of deliberate strikes on civilian energy facilities.

Ukraine have denounced what they described as Russian attacks on substations critical to supplying external power for Ukraine’s nuclear power stations.

A ministry statement reads: “Russia have carried out targeted strikes on such substations. Deliberate strikes on civilian energy facilities bear the hallmarks of nuclear terrorism and constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law.”

The IAEA statement has reported incidents near two nuclear plants – South Ukraine and Khmelnitskyi – both of whom lost access to their external power line.

Another station at Rivne has been forced to reduce the power at two of its four reactors.

G7 claim Russian attacks are inflicting “devastating social, environmental, and economic consequences” on Ukraine.

Moscow have denied targetting civilians and said that they simply respond to Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure.

With winter coming, many believe that Russia plans on sending ‘Ukraine into darkness’.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrdenko said: “Russia continues its systematic energy terror – striking at the lives, dignity, and warmth of Ukrainians on the eve of winter.”