Search icon

News

21st Sep 2025

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

Joseph Loftus

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

Keir Starmer is set to make a statement today.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine from today.

The move comes after Israel failed to meet UK conditions which would have postponed the step.

Starmer insists that the timing of the UK announcement has nothing to do with Trump’s visit last week, however Trump admitted he disagreed with the decision.

The Prime Minister said that recognition of Palestine was ‘part of that overall package which hopefully takes us from the appalling situation we’re in now to the outcome of a safe and secure Israel, which we do not have, and a viable Palestinian state”.

More to follow.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

By Joseph Loftus

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

Donald Trump

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

sensitive

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

By Joseph Loftus

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

sensitive

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

By Joseph Loftus

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

News

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

By Sammi Minion

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

By Harry Warner

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

News

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

By Harry Warner

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

Berlin

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

By Harry Warner

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

sensitive

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

By Joseph Loftus

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

sensitive

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

By Joseph Loftus

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

Spy thriller

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

By Stephen Porzio

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

News

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

By Sammi Minion

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

Dementia

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

By Sammi Minion

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

Football

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

By Harry Warner

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

News

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

By Harry Warner

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

Berlin

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

By Harry Warner

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

News

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

Estonia

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

By Harry Warner

The reason why Man United did not sign Gianluigi Donnarumma has been revealed

Football

The reason why Man United did not sign Gianluigi Donnarumma has been revealed

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories