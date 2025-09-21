UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

Keir Starmer is set to make a statement today.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine from today.

The move comes after Israel failed to meet UK conditions which would have postponed the step.

Starmer insists that the timing of the UK announcement has nothing to do with Trump’s visit last week, however Trump admitted he disagreed with the decision.

The Prime Minister said that recognition of Palestine was ‘part of that overall package which hopefully takes us from the appalling situation we’re in now to the outcome of a safe and secure Israel, which we do not have, and a viable Palestinian state”.

More to follow.