19th Sep 2025

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

Joseph Loftus

They were arrested as part of a huge investigation.

Two ambulance workers have been arrested as part of an investigation into six deaths.

One man in his 30s was arrested alongside a woman in her 50s.

The man has been held on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Sky News reports that both were arrested as part of a major investigation into the six deaths in Wiltshire.

They were employed by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and have since been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: “In June 2024, we arrested a man in his 30s from West Wiltshire on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker.

“In addition, in March this year we arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.”

A SWASFT spokesman said the trust “immediately initiated an internal investigation” once they were made aware of concerns which resulted in a ‘prompt police referral’.

They explained that both members of staff were suspended and one of the individuals no longer works at the trust.

