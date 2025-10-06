TV star Kimberly Hébert Gregory dies aged 52

Sad news just in.

The actress, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, has sadly died at the age of just 52.

Gregory guest starred on a number of high-profile shows such as Gossip Girl, Law & Order, Grey’s Anatomy, Two and a Half Men, and The Big Bang Theory.

She then had a regular role in the HBO series Vice Principals and recurring roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Better Call Saul.

The news of Gregory’s passing was confirmed by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, who wrote: “Kimberly Hébert Gregory, you were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room, whose presence carried both fire and grace. You taught us lessons in courage, in artistry, in resilience, and in how to keep showing up, even when life demanded more than its share.

“Thank you, Kimberly, for every chapter we shared. Your story was never defined by the battle, but by the beauty you carried through it.”

Tributes have also poured in from a number of big stars, including Walton Goggings who appeared with Gregory on Vice Principals.

He said: “We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Kimberly Hebert Gregory. I had the honor… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals.

“She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional. A gatd*** SOPRANO that never missed a note. You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”

At the time of writing, her cause of death remains unknown.