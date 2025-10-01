TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

Awful news.
Joshua Allen has died.
Allen, who was a professional dancer and won season four of So You Think You Can Dance, was just 36.
A family member confirmed his death to TMZ, though declined to comment any further.
They did however ask for ‘privacy and prayers’.
A friend of the late dancer, Emmanuel Hurd, told TMZ that Allen was a ‘very honest, real person’.
They said: “He didn’t always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that’s why he was a winner.”
Allen won So You Think You Can Dance back in 2008 and earned the cash prize of $250,000.
After his win, Allen admitted he had no technical dancing training but worked on things before his audition.
He told Entertainment Weekly: “I took a few modern dance classes, ballet classes, because I felt that to be a better dancer I would have to take different classes, and expand my horizons in the art of dance.
“I didn’t want to audition for the show not knowing anything.”
Heartbreaking news.