Search icon

News

01st Oct 2025

TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

Joseph Loftus

Awful news.

Joshua Allen has died.

Allen, who was a professional dancer and won season four of So You Think You Can Dance, was just 36.

A family member confirmed his death to TMZ, though declined to comment any further.

They did however ask for ‘privacy and prayers’.

A friend of the late dancer, Emmanuel Hurd, told TMZ that Allen was a ‘very honest, real person’.

They said: “He didn’t always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that’s why he was a winner.”

Allen won So You Think You Can Dance back in 2008 and earned the cash prize of $250,000.

After his win, Allen admitted he had no technical dancing training but worked on things before his audition.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I took a few modern dance classes, ballet classes, because I felt that to be a better dancer I would have to take different classes, and expand my horizons in the art of dance.

“I didn’t want to audition for the show not knowing anything.”

Heartbreaking news.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

Streaming

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

By Stephen Porzio

Snapchat to introduce new £1.48 charge – here’s what it means

Snapchat to introduce new £1.48 charge – here’s what it means

By Joseph Loftus

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

America

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

By Harry Warner

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

Drinks

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

By Nina McLaughlin

Oktoberfest shut down after explosion leaves one dead

Europe

Oktoberfest shut down after explosion leaves one dead

By Harry Warner

Israeli warship ‘aggressively circles’ Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla

Israeli warship ‘aggressively circles’ Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla

By Nina McLaughlin

Major change for booking GP appointments comes into force

doctors

Major change for booking GP appointments comes into force

By Harry Warner

David Lammy backtracks after Nigel Farage ‘Hitler Youth’ comments

David Lammy backtracks after Nigel Farage ‘Hitler Youth’ comments

By Harry Warner

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

By Joseph Loftus

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

Andy Burnham

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

By Charlie Herbert

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

By JOE

Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kids think you are officially old when you reach the age of 49

Age

Kids think you are officially old when you reach the age of 49

By JOE

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

America

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

By Harry Warner

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

Drinks

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

By Nina McLaughlin

The Cure announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Music

The Cure announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Amazon slashes price of Fire TV Stick – and it’s cheaper than Black Friday

Affiliate

Amazon slashes price of Fire TV Stick – and it’s cheaper than Black Friday

By Jonny Yates

Oktoberfest shut down after explosion leaves one dead

Europe

Oktoberfest shut down after explosion leaves one dead

By Harry Warner

Load more stories