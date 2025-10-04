TV presenter plunges to death while trying to escape armed robbers

Awful news.

A TV presenter has tragically died after falling to her death while attempting to escape from armed robbers.

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu died on Monday after armed burglars raided her home in Nigeria.

In her attempt to flee, she jumped from the third floor of her apartment complex.

The TV host was found unconscious by police and was rushed to hospital but sadly died from her injuries.

A police investigation has been launched to track down the suspects.

Arise News, who Maduagwu worked for, released a statement on her death, reading: “It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of ARISE News announce the passing of our beloved colleague, news anchor, reporter and producer.

“She tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, following an armed robbery incident at her residence, which is currently under investigation by the police.

“She was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

“Beyond the airwaves, she was a lawyer, a consummate professional and a supportive colleague. She was a friend to many.”