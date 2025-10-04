Search icon

News

04th Oct 2025

Trump urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza as Hamas agree to release hostages

Joseph Loftus

Hamas agreed to release all hostages last night.

Yesterday, Hamas agreed to release all of the Israeli hostages under Trump’s Gaza plan.

The Palestinian group say that in order to end Israel’s war on Gaza and to ensure a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave, they are ready to release all Israeli captives, including those who are still living and those who are dead.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Hamas said in a statement: “In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement.”

They have also agreed to hand over the administration of Gaza to an independent body of Palestinian technocrats.

They say this is ‘based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support’.

Hamas said: “Other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are connected to a unified national position and relevant international laws and resolutions.”

This news, which has been welcomed by leaders across the world, comes almost exactly two years on from when the war began on October 7 2023.

Now, Donald Trump has urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza.

After hailing the news as marking a ‘very special day’ Trump said he believes Hamas are ‘ready for lasting peace’ but said that ‘Israel must immediately stop the bombing’ to ensure that the hostages are released safely.

He said: “Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought peace in the Middle East.”

Despite Trump’s calls, a number of explosions were seen in Gaza earlier today.

