Search icon

News

04th Jun 2024

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

Nina McLaughlin

Red, amber, green might be about to get a new addition

Scientists have suggested a new colour for traffic lights in order to help traffic flow around driverless vehicles.

Driverless cars are still yet to really take off on this side of the ocean, but in the USA autonomous vehicles (AV) are looking to be increasingly popular.

Brands such as Tesla and the self-driving taxi firm Waymo have experimented with AV, but they are not currently legal on UK roads.

However, with the Automated Vehicles Act, this could change by as soon as 2026.

The introduction of AVs to our roads means that scientists are looking at ways to keep the roads safe with a combination of both human driven vehicles and AVs.

Engineers at North Carolina State University have suggested one of the ways this change could be made simpler is with a new ‘white’ traffic light.

“The white phase concept incorporates a new traffic signal, so that human drivers know what they are supposed to do,” Dr Ali Hajbabaie, lead of the study, said, via Metro.

“Red lights will still mean stop. Green lights will still mean go. And white lights will tell human drivers to simply follow the car in front of them.”

Dr Hajbabaie’s team said that this would allow traffic to flow more smoothly, with AVs communicating wirelessly with each other and the traffic signal. Then, the white light would go on when there were enough AVs queuing, and drivers would simply need to follow the vehicle in front of them.

“If at some point in the future we see almost universal adoption of AVs, our models suggest that delays at intersections would decrease by more than 25%.

“More realistically, we will eventually see a lower percentage of wirelessly connected AVs on the road, but there would still be meaningful improvements in traffic time.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

clacton

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

By JOE

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

Football

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

By Callum Boyle

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Ageing

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

clacton

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

Netflix

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

By Charlie Herbert

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

UK weather

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

By Nina McLaughlin

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

By Nina McLaughlin

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Ageing

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

By Charlie Herbert

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

By Callum Boyle

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

By JOE

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

clacton

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

Borussia Dortmund

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

By JOE

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories