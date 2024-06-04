Search icon

Environment

04th Jun 2024

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Callum Boyle

GoPro cruise ship

Terrifying

A Greek photographer has terrified people after he dropped his GoPro underneath a cruise ship, revealing what goes on underneath.

Odysseas Froilan initially shared his footage to his YouTube channel in November 2021 and the clip has so far amassed more than 6 million views.

Froilan doesn’t give away much about where filmed the footage and there is no indication as to whereabouts in the ocean he may have dropped the GoPro.

After lowering his camera into the water, viewers were happy to see fish swimming about, looking confused by the object that had come into their area.

But as the photographer went further down, a darker truth was unveiled.

In the night-time footage, glimpses of sharks were caught on camera, with one even coming up close towards the GoPro before swimming off quickly after coming into contact with the night light.

Just moments later another shark, which was even bigger, swam past and seemingly looked unfazed on camera.

The discovery left plenty of people in the comments fearing the worst. One person said: “The way I went from kicking my feet in the air at the cute fishies and thinking ‘maybe the ocean isn’t so scary after all’ in the day footage to blankly staring, terrified, at the night footage, further confirming my intense fear of the ocean.”

Others meanwhile said it had helped them to reinforce their decision not to swim in the ocean.

“For years I wondered why there were pools on a cruise ship when there was this great big body of water to swim in. It’s videos like this that make me realise the importance of swimming in chlorine water,” said one person.

Another commented: “I would just like to point out the difference in marine life depending on the time of day. If you ever find yourself on a cruise, do not take a bet and jump into the ocean at night, most sharks are nocturnal hunters and they are basically just waiting for you.”

Related links:

Topics:

Cruise ship,GoPro,Ocean,Sharks

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise ship gives warning to all passengers before arriving in popular city

Cruise

Cruise ship gives warning to all passengers before arriving in popular city

By Charlie Herbert

Footage shows sub coming across ‘deep-sea monster’ that existed before dinosaurs on ocean floor

Ocean

Footage shows sub coming across ‘deep-sea monster’ that existed before dinosaurs on ocean floor

By Charlie Herbert

Brit receiving ‘critical care’ after shark attack near shore

Shark attack

Brit receiving ‘critical care’ after shark attack near shore

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Living Nostradamus makes terrifying prediction for 2024 with ‘three days of darkness’

Living Nostradamus makes terrifying prediction for 2024 with ‘three days of darkness’

By Luke Davies

Saudi Arabia scales back plans for ‘The Line’ from 105 miles to 1.5 miles

city

Saudi Arabia scales back plans for ‘The Line’ from 105 miles to 1.5 miles

By JOE

London named among 36 global cities that will be underwater first

Climate Change

London named among 36 global cities that will be underwater first

By Callum Boyle

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Strange fish with vicious teeth from 3000ft below washes up on shore in ‘very rare’ sighting

Strange fish with vicious teeth from 3000ft below washes up on shore in ‘very rare’ sighting

By Joseph Loftus

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

clacton

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

By JOE

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

By Nina McLaughlin

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

Football

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

By Callum Boyle

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

By JOE

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

By Nina McLaughlin

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Ageing

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

By Callum Boyle

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

By JOE

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

By JOE

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

clacton

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

Borussia Dortmund

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

Load more stories