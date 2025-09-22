Tom Holland rushed to hospital after accident while filming Spider-Man

Filming was suspended.

Actor, Tom Holland, has been rushed to hospital due to an accident on the set of Spider-Man.

The Sun reports that a stunt went wrong on the set of the latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with medics rushing to attend to Holland.

The filming of the £150 million movie was suspended on Friday and could be put on hold for the next few weeks.

Holland’s dad, Dominic, confirmed that his song would be away from filming ‘for a while’.

Tom Holland was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a fall where he cracked his head after filming a stunt for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’



Holland was treated for a concussion, and a stunt performer was also treated for injuries



(via: The Sun) pic.twitter.com/5Jurji1AJP — ScreenTime (@screentime) September 22, 2025

According to reports, Holland cracked his head in a fall and is being treated for a concussion.

The fall could lead to an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive.

The movie, which is Holland’s fourth standalone Spider-Man movie, is set for release in July next year.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”