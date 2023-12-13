Search icon

News

13th Dec 2023

Tom Cruise has a new girlfriend – and she might be even richer than he is

Nina McLaughlin

Tom Cruise has a new rumoured love – and she could be even richer than himself

Although Cruise is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, his new girlfriend’s status might usurp his own.

He was recently spotted looking cost with Elsina Khayrova, a 36-year-old socialite.

Khayrova is the daughter of a prominent Russian MP and ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov.

“They were inseparable, clearly a couple,” one guest of the event told the MailOnline.

“He seemed to be besotted with her.”

The party, which took place in Mayfair in London, was said to be made up mostly of Russian nationals.

The outlet reports that Cruise and Khayrova turned up together at around 9pm when it took place last Saturday.

“Cruise was very friendly – he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining,” the source said.

“Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr Cruise didn’t want any photos.

“He spent most the night dancing with Ms Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women.”

Khayrova’s net worth is not entirely clear, but she has previously owned a lot of expensive properties with her ex-husband, including a £22 million mansion at Surrey’s sought-after Wentworth estate and London homes worth £18 million.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

By Callum Boyle

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

By Nina McLaughlin

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

Christmas

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Petition to restrict fireworks to protect pets gets 800,000 signatures

Animal Welfare

Petition to restrict fireworks to protect pets gets 800,000 signatures

By Danny Jones

Conservative MP charged over alleged 2015 election fraud

Conservatives

Conservative MP charged over alleged 2015 election fraud

By Rich Cooper

Man gets hit by a bus, somehow comes away without a scratch, and walks right into a pub

British

Man gets hit by a bus, somehow comes away without a scratch, and walks right into a pub

By Rich Cooper

The launch of Angela Eagle’s Labour leadership bid was beyond cringeworthy

Angela Eagle

The launch of Angela Eagle’s Labour leadership bid was beyond cringeworthy

By Nooruddean Choudry

BBC confirms there will be no pundits or presenter on tomorrow’s Match of the Day

Alex Scott

BBC confirms there will be no pundits or presenter on tomorrow’s Match of the Day

By Jack Peat

Holly Willoughby has quit This Morning

Holly Willoughby has quit This Morning

By Joseph Loftus

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

Barcelona

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

By Callum Boyle

Dolphin with thumbs discovered in scientific first

Animals

Dolphin with thumbs discovered in scientific first

By Charlie Herbert

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

By Callum Boyle

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole bid rejected by parol chiefs

james bulger

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole bid rejected by parol chiefs

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift breaks world record for highest-grossing tour of all time

Eras tour

Taylor Swift breaks world record for highest-grossing tour of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Jamie Carragher reposts Gary Neville tweet immediately after Man United Champions League exit

Football

Jamie Carragher reposts Gary Neville tweet immediately after Man United Champions League exit

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Ulrika Jonsson says Leonardo DiCaprio ‘gives her the creeps’ as she slams teen model romance

Leonardo DiCaprio

Ulrika Jonsson says Leonardo DiCaprio ‘gives her the creeps’ as she slams teen model romance

By Steve Hopkins

The impact one month without booze has on your body

Alcohol

The impact one month without booze has on your body

By Charlie Herbert

QUIZ: Name all Man Utd’s Premier League goalscorers

Football

QUIZ: Name all Man Utd’s Premier League goalscorers

By Simon Lloyd

Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request for a mistrial

Amber Heard

Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request for a mistrial

By Danny Jones

Arsenal scout 4-year-old footballer who still attends nursery

Arsenal

Arsenal scout 4-year-old footballer who still attends nursery

By Callum Boyle

11 things to look out for in the new Premier League season

Diego Costa

11 things to look out for in the new Premier League season

By Tom Victor

Load more stories