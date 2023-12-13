Tom Cruise has a new girlfriend – and she might be even richer than he is

Tom Cruise has a new rumoured love – and she could be even richer than himself

Although Cruise is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, his new girlfriend’s status might usurp his own.

He was recently spotted looking cost with Elsina Khayrova, a 36-year-old socialite.

Khayrova is the daughter of a prominent Russian MP and ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov.

“They were inseparable, clearly a couple,” one guest of the event told the MailOnline.

“He seemed to be besotted with her.”

The party, which took place in Mayfair in London, was said to be made up mostly of Russian nationals.

The outlet reports that Cruise and Khayrova turned up together at around 9pm when it took place last Saturday.

“Cruise was very friendly – he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining,” the source said.

“Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr Cruise didn’t want any photos.

“He spent most the night dancing with Ms Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women.”

Khayrova’s net worth is not entirely clear, but she has previously owned a lot of expensive properties with her ex-husband, including a £22 million mansion at Surrey’s sought-after Wentworth estate and London homes worth £18 million.