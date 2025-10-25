TikTok star Emman Atienza dies aged 19

Some heartbreaking news just in.

TikTok star Emman Atienza has died at the age of just 19.

Atienza, who was well known for her lifestyle videos on TikTok, died at her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Her father, who was a Filipino TV host, announced her death, writing: “It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman.

“She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health.

“Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone. To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.

“With love, Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana.”

Emman was followed by almost a million people on TikTok and 225,000 people on Instagram.

Her recent videos followed her settling into LA life where she only moved in the last few months.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Atienza’s cause of death has been listed as suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health head to thecalmzone.net for practical tips and advice. You can also talk to Samaritans 24/7 by calling 116 123 for free or visiting the Samaritans website. Alternatively, you can find more information and advice on the NHS website.