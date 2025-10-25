Search icon

News

25th Oct 2025

TikTok star Emman Atienza dies aged 19

Joseph Loftus

Some heartbreaking news just in.

TikTok star Emman Atienza has died at the age of just 19.

Atienza, who was well known for her lifestyle videos on TikTok, died at her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Her father, who was a Filipino TV host, announced her death, writing: “It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman.

“She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health.

“Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone. To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.

“With love, Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana.”

Emman was followed by almost a million people on TikTok and 225,000 people on Instagram.

Her recent videos followed her settling into LA life where she only moved in the last few months.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Atienza’s cause of death has been listed as suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health head to thecalmzone.net for practical tips and advice. You can also talk to Samaritans 24/7 by calling 116 123 for free or visiting the Samaritans website. Alternatively, you can find more information and advice on the NHS website.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

US accused of ‘inventing a new war’ as Trump vows to ‘kill people’

US accused of ‘inventing a new war’ as Trump vows to ‘kill people’

By Joseph Loftus

Experts urge Government to ban supermarket bacon after link to 50,000 cancer cases

Bacon

Experts urge Government to ban supermarket bacon after link to 50,000 cancer cases

By JOE

Steve Bannon claims Trump will be elected to a third term in 2028

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon claims Trump will be elected to a third term in 2028

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

Driving

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

By Joseph Loftus

Keir Starmer says there is ‘absolutely no way’ digital ID will track the lives of Brits

digital id

Keir Starmer says there is ‘absolutely no way’ digital ID will track the lives of Brits

By JOE

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

Friends

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

By JOE

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

By JOE

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Load more stories