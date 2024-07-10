Thomas Müller to retire from international football

The German legend follows in Toni Kroos steps

Thomas Müller is set to retire from international football as per German sports news outlet BILD.

The 34-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder was part of the squad for the European Championships in his native in Germany 2024, however featured little.

Müller has had a stella career with Germany, playing in the last four Euros and World Cups for his nation, notably winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He has played 131 times for Germany scoring 45 goals.

Müller follows his teammate Toni Kroos in exiting the Germany squad, although Kroos has retired entirely from football.

Germany were knocked out by a strong Spain side in the Quarter-final.