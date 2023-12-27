Search icon

News

27th Dec 2023

Tesla driver locked out of car until he pays £20,000 for new battery

Nina McLaughlin

“Tesla’s trying to sweep it under the rug.”

A Tesla driver has been left fuming after being locked out of his car until he forks out $26,000 (£20,000) for a new battery.

Mario Zelaya shared his story on TikTok after his ‘piece of trash’ car was ‘completely dead’.

The 2013 plate vehicle is riddled with a fault that means liquid leaks onto the battery, which renders the car pretty much useless after it dies.

As the car does not have a traditional key like most older vehicles, it cannot be accessed by its owner until power is restored.

As Mario discovered, though, this costs a pretty penny – in his country Canada, Tesla charges $26,000 (£20,000) for a replacement battery.

“I’m not buying that, I’m not giving them another dime,” he explained.

As he wasn’t willing to spend so much money to fix the car, Mario decided to sell it.

@supermariozelaya My opinion: Tesla shut down my car over the air because my videos after refusing to pay for a new battery. #tesla #car ♬ original sound – Mario Zelaya

However, that wasn’t a simple task either, as his proof of ownership papers were also located within the vehicle.

Thankfully, he was able to obtain replacement papers for $30 (£23).

The motorist explained that he wasn’t the only one who had suffered the dead car fate, as he has been in contact with other Tesla owners whose vehicles had suffered the same fate.

“Tesla’s trying to sweep it under the rug,” he claimed. “They won’t give them any explanation of why their battery died.”

“I’ll never buy another Tesla again,” he added. “That’s the long way of me saying stay the f**k away from Teslas. They’re brutal cars, brutal manufacturing, and even worse, they’re a 10-year-old company.”

The TikToker revealed that he eventually managed to sell off his car, but the new owner was planning to dismantle it.

“That’s going to be the end of my Tesla journey. It’s out of my life. Keep it out of yours,” he concluded.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

By Nina McLaughlin

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

By Patrick McCarry

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ex-BBC journalist Andrew North ‘kidnapped’ by the Taliban, reports suggest

Afghanistan

Ex-BBC journalist Andrew North ‘kidnapped’ by the Taliban, reports suggest

By Steve Hopkins

Facebook bans ‘voice of Trump’ from platform after interview video removed

Donald Trump

Facebook bans ‘voice of Trump’ from platform after interview video removed

By Claudia McInerney

Horror and humanity on Ukraine’s border: not all refugees are welcome

Europe

Horror and humanity on Ukraine’s border: not all refugees are welcome

By Oli Dugmore

Awkwafina addresses ‘Blaccent’ criticism, but people aren’t having it

Awkwafina

Awkwafina addresses ‘Blaccent’ criticism, but people aren’t having it

By Kieran Galpin

Prince Philip admitted to hospital as precautionary measure

News

Prince Philip admitted to hospital as precautionary measure

By Reuben Pinder

Maplin has just collapsed, hours after Toys R Us

Maplin has just collapsed, hours after Toys R Us

By James Dawson

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

England Lionesses

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

By Jack Peat

Man divides opinion after serving Christmas dinner in foil trays

Man divides opinion after serving Christmas dinner in foil trays

By Stephen Porzio

Woman lost her job after kissing her boss in front of his wife at work Christmas party

Tik Tok

Woman lost her job after kissing her boss in front of his wife at work Christmas party

By JOE

Ricky Gervais leaves viewers in shock after ‘brutal’ James Cordon joke

Ricky Gervais leaves viewers in shock after ‘brutal’ James Cordon joke

By JOE

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 5

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 5

By Charlie Herbert

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car aged 48

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car aged 48

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Matt Le Tissier responds to being sacked by Sky Sports

Charlie Nicholas

Matt Le Tissier responds to being sacked by Sky Sports

By Reuben Pinder

Big Sam says Arsenal are rivals in relegation battle

Arsenal FC

Big Sam says Arsenal are rivals in relegation battle

By Reuben Pinder

Is this the biggest hint yet that Crash Bandicoot is coming back?

Crash Bandicoot

Is this the biggest hint yet that Crash Bandicoot is coming back?

By Matt Tate

The Demon Headmaster is returning to hypnotise children on CBBC

demon headmaster

The Demon Headmaster is returning to hypnotise children on CBBC

By JOE

Max Clifford has suffered a heart attack in prison

Max Clifford

Max Clifford has suffered a heart attack in prison

By Tony Cuddihy

Fireworks and bottles thrown at riot police at Rashan Charles death protest

London

Fireworks and bottles thrown at riot police at Rashan Charles death protest

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories