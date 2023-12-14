Search icon

14th Dec 2023

Tesco recalls Christmas staple because it may contain moths

Joseph Loftus

They’re unfit for human consumption

Tesco is recalling a Christmas stuffing product as it may contain moths.

The supermarket chain said that the warning applies to Tesco’s Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 130g with the best before date of end of September 2024.

In an official recall notice the supermarket said: “We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption.”

In the warning, which was issued through the Food Standards Agency, the retailer said that anyone who has the product should not consume it.

Customers are advised to return the product to the supermarket where they’ll be given a refund regardless of whether or not they have a receipt.

The statement added: “Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

The notice did not explain how moths may have come to be present in the stuffing but Tesco has been contacted for comment.

