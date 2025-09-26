Terror charges against Kneecap rapper cannot continue, says court

The court has ruled.

The terror charges against Kneecap rapper, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, cannot continue.

The Kneecap member, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was appearing in court for the third time over terror charges.

The judge said: “Proceedings against the defendant were instituted unlawfully and are null.”

The charges were thrown out of court over a technical error. The chief magistrate at Woolwich Crown Court said that there was a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

He was charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig.

Lawyer Darragh Mackin wrote: “Mo Chara acquitted of all charges. The prosecution case was instituted unlawfully. The case ends today. Victory to Mo Chara. Victory to Kneecap. Victory to the freedom of expression.”

Posting to social media before the case, Kneecap wrote: “Today the carnival of distraction continues at Woolwich Crown Court, 10am.”

We will see you all you Fenians there. We said we would beat them in their court. And we will. Free Palestine.”