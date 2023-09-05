Search icon

05th Sep 2023

Teenager dies after eating spicy tortilla chip so hot he passed out

Joseph Loftus

The one chip challenge has been a viral trend for years

A 14-year-old boy has died after eating a tortilla chip that was so spicy he passed out and later passed away.

The teenager was taking part in the so-called ‘One Chip Challenge’ which has been a popular trend on social media for years.

The challenge first came about when Paqui developed a Carolina Reaper flavoured tortilla chip which emulates the spice of the hottest chilli pepper in the world.

The One Chip Challenge involves a person trying to eat the whole chip without eating or drinking anything else afterwards for as long as they can go.

Although intended as a bit of fun, the challenge has been banned in numerous schools across the world after children were attempting it and ending up in hospital.

Now, one family has been left completely broken after their son, Harris Wolobah, was given the chip by a classmate and ate it resulting in his death.

Shortly after consuming the chip, Wolobah began complaining of stomach pains, resulting in his mother being called to the school.

Wolobah began to feel somewhat better before he collapsed and passed out.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Worcester Public Schools Superintendent, Rachel Monarrez, released a statement confirming Wolobah’s passing, writing: “It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore scholar at Doherty Memorial High School.

“As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.

“Worcester Public Schools is offering counseling and social emotional support for those who have been impacted by this tragedy.

“If you are a WPS student or staff member in need of grief support, please let a caring adult know at your school. We are here to help.

“It is during the most trying times that the community of Worcester comes together and this is one of those times. May we stay focused on allowing the grief and healing process during this difficult time.”

More than $22,000 have been raised to help pay for Harris’ funeral expenses, with the family writing on the fundraiser: “On September 1, my aunt Lois’ youngest son, Harris, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 14 from what we suspect to be complications due to the “one chip challenge” (autopsy pending).

“The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable. Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm. He was an intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball!

“Our family is planning to lay Harris to rest in the coming weeks, so I’m hoping that with the help of this compassionate community, we can raise enough funds to alleviate the burden of funeral expenses for his parents and siblings during this incredibly difficult time.

“Thank you in advance for your support. Your compassion and kindness resonate profoundly with us.”

