Supermarket giant to shut 103 store locations across the UK

They’re closing as part of a ‘restructure’

A supermarket giant are set to close 103 locations across the UK in the latest blow to the nation’s high street.

Morrisons had already announced that they would be closing 50 cafes across the country as part of a ‘reconstructing’ programme, however now they’ve said they will also close 17 daily convenience stores, 13 florists, and four pharmacies.

They will also close all 18 market kitchens. 35 meat counters and 35 fish counters are also expected to close as part of the change.

Most of the 17 daily convenience store closures have already taken place.

The exact dates of the 18 Market Kitchen closures have yet to be announced.

Rami Baitiéh, Morrisons chief executive says the closures were a ‘necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate Morrisons and enable us to focus our investment into the areas that customers really value and that can play a full part in our growth’.

He said: “Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great quality well-priced food, their place in the local community and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes.

“In most locations the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.”