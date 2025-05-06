Starmer is secretly preparing for an attack from Russia

Worrying news.

Britain is currently preparing for a direct attack by Russia according to a new report.

The report, first printed in The Telegraph, claims that officials have been asked to update contingency plans that could put the nation on a war footing following a number of threats by the Kremlin.

There are fears from ministers that Britain would be outgunned by Russia and their allies while also being unprepared and poorly defended at home.

Ministers are understood to have concerns over how the UK would respond to military strikes with conventional and nuclear missiles as well as to infrastructure such as underwater cables, gas terminals and transport hubs.

The Telegraph adds that the classified dossier would set out how the Government would respond following a declaration of war.

This would likely include bunkers to protect the Royal Family and the Cabinet, how we would stockpile resources, and how public service broadcasts would be played out.

The Kremlin have repeatedly threatened the UK with a direct attack due to the nation’s support of Ukraine.

The Telegraph have reported that the update to the ‘homeland defence plan’ will set out a strategy for the days following a potential strike on the UK mainland.

A risk assessment which was published earlier this year claimed that a successful attack launched on the United Kingdom would likely result in civilian fatalities as well as members of the emergency services.

It would also disrupt essential services and cause serious economic damage.