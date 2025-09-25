Search icon

25th Sep 2025

Star Trek legend William Shatner rushed to hospital

Joseph Loftus

He was taken to hospital in Los Angeles.

William Shatner has been rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The 94-year-old, best known for playing Captain Kirk on Star Trek, was taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles.

According to insiders, he was rushed to hospital as a precaution after an issue with his blood sugar.

Sources tell TMZ that the acting legend is now doing ‘good’ and ‘resting comfortably’.

Earlier this month, Shatner revealed that he hasn’t made a penny from Star Trek re-runs.

He did however say that the programme paid him ‘very well’ though ‘by the standards of Hollywood, not very well’.

He said: “With a dissolving marriage, with three children, I was broke at that point.”

