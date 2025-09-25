Star Trek legend William Shatner rushed to hospital

He was taken to hospital in Los Angeles.

William Shatner has been rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The 94-year-old, best known for playing Captain Kirk on Star Trek, was taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles.

According to insiders, he was rushed to hospital as a precaution after an issue with his blood sugar.

William Shatner Suffers Medical Emergency, Rushed to Hospital https://t.co/nUI6GFXiYo pic.twitter.com/sJ7aYJmEN1 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2025

Sources tell TMZ that the acting legend is now doing ‘good’ and ‘resting comfortably’.

Earlier this month, Shatner revealed that he hasn’t made a penny from Star Trek re-runs.

He did however say that the programme paid him ‘very well’ though ‘by the standards of Hollywood, not very well’.

He said: “With a dissolving marriage, with three children, I was broke at that point.”