Spanish football federation calls for Rubiales’ to resign immediately after World Cup kiss

The controversy continues

It’s the news story that has dominated headlines for the past nine days – and the controversy only continues.

The latest is that the Spanish football federation have called for the country’s FA president, Luis Rubiales, to resign immediately for kissing Jenni Hermoso after their victory against England in the Women’s World Cup Final.

An emergency meeting was held by regional leaders of the RFEF who called Rubiales’ behaviour “unacceptable” and requested that he stand down immediately.

A preliminary investigation was carried out by prosecutors yesterday on the grounds that the kiss could constitute an offence of sexual assault.

Prosecutors said Hermoso, who denied the kiss was consensual, will be contacted and offered the opportunity to file a lawsuit against Rubiales.

RFEF leaders released a statement yesterday (August 28) claiming that Rubiales has “seriously damaged the image of Spanish football”.

The meeting took place as hundreds of people began protesting across Spain.

Rubiales was suspended from his post on Saturday by FIFA pending an investigation into his conduct – not only for the Hermoso kiss, but also for grabbing his crotch in celebration. FIFA are also reportedly pushing for him to be banned from football for 15 years.

On Friday, Rubiales refused to resign despite mounting pressure to do so. He claims he is the victim of a “social assassination”.

Rubiales’ mother, Angeles Bejar, has reportedly started a hunger strike following the “inhuman hunt” against her son.

Rubiales’ cousin Vanessa Ruiz added: “We are suffering a lot for him. He has been judged before his time.

“(The media) don’t stop harassing us. We had to leave our house. We want them to leave us alone and for Jenni to tell the truth. It’s not fair.”

