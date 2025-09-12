Search icon

News

12th Sep 2025

South Park pulls episode after fatal Charlie Kirk shooting

JOE

The episode aired last month

South Park has pulled reruns of an episode that aired last month after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Comedy Central will not re-air the season 27 episode ‘Got A Nut’, which features Eric Cartman mimicking the mannerisms of the conservative personality.

Kirk died aged 31 on Wednesday (10 September) after he was shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The FBI is still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene after the fatal shooting.

The TV network reportedly pulled a rerun of the episode depicting Kirk following the news, and per The Arizona Republic, swapped it with another episode from the most recent season.

People reports that the episode remains available to stream on Paramount+, as of Thursday, 11 September.

In ‘Got A Nut’, Cartman argues with his classmate Clyde for “stealing my shtick”, and takes over his podcast and “masterdebates” for those who disagree with his beliefs.

The character eventually gets the same haircut as Kirk, and misses out on the ‘Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters’.

Kirk acknowledged the episode after it aired on August 6, and said he found it “hilarious”.

“Now, there’s going to be a lot said about this, but we need to have a good spirit about being made fun of,” Kirk said the day after it aired.

“This is all a success, this is all a win. We as conservatives, we have thick skin, not thin skin. And you could make fun of us, it doesn’t matter. And until next time, I hope all of you become ‘masterdebaters’ for truth.”

A fervent Trump supporter, Kirk was best known for founding Turning Point USA which seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he was one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.

Topics:

charlie kirk,South Park,us news

RELATED ARTICLES

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

By Harry Warner

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

America

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

By Harry Warner

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

America

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

Army

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

By Sammi Minion

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

Eurovision

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

By Harry Warner

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

accommodation

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

By Ava Keady

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

flag

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

By JOE

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

Affiliate

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

By Jonny Yates

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

Army

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

By Sammi Minion

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

Eurovision

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

By Harry Warner

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

accommodation

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

By Ava Keady

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

David Jason

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

By JOE

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

Affiliate

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

flag

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

By JOE

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

Affiliate

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

By Jonny Yates

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

Fantasy Premier League

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

By Sammi Minion

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

Champions League

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

By Sammi Minion

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

News

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories