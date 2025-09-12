South Park pulls episode after fatal Charlie Kirk shooting

The episode aired last month

South Park has pulled reruns of an episode that aired last month after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Comedy Central will not re-air the season 27 episode ‘Got A Nut’, which features Eric Cartman mimicking the mannerisms of the conservative personality.

Kirk died aged 31 on Wednesday (10 September) after he was shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The FBI is still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene after the fatal shooting.

The TV network reportedly pulled a rerun of the episode depicting Kirk following the news, and per The Arizona Republic, swapped it with another episode from the most recent season.

People reports that the episode remains available to stream on Paramount+, as of Thursday, 11 September.

In ‘Got A Nut’, Cartman argues with his classmate Clyde for “stealing my shtick”, and takes over his podcast and “masterdebates” for those who disagree with his beliefs.

The character eventually gets the same haircut as Kirk, and misses out on the ‘Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters’.

Kirk acknowledged the episode after it aired on August 6, and said he found it “hilarious”.

“Now, there’s going to be a lot said about this, but we need to have a good spirit about being made fun of,” Kirk said the day after it aired.

“This is all a success, this is all a win. We as conservatives, we have thick skin, not thin skin. And you could make fun of us, it doesn’t matter. And until next time, I hope all of you become ‘masterdebaters’ for truth.”

A fervent Trump supporter, Kirk was best known for founding Turning Point USA which seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he was one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.