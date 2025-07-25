Search icon

Entertainment

25th Jul 2025

White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

Dan Seddon

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years”

South Park‘s hilarious takedown of US president Donald Trump has received official retaliation from the White House.

In the season 27 premiere which aired on Comedy Central this week, Trump (complete with cutout head) jumps into bed with Satan.

“Come on Satan, I’ve been working hard all day,” he pleads after hell’s ruler rejects his sexual advances. “You haven’t been working! You’ve been doing your stupid memes and just f**king around,” replies his would-be lover.

The horny president then whips out his micro-penis, gesturing: “Come on Satan, you know you can’t resist this!”

“I can’t even see anything, it’s so small,” the downbeat devil points out.

In a statement obtained by Variety, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers went in on the South Park creative team over this viral sequence.

US president Donald Trump and Satan in South Park (Comedy Central)

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offence’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” he argued.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Conveniently, the animated show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took part in a San Diego Comic-Con panel in the last 24 hours, during which they were asked about the reaction.

“We’re terribly sorry,” remarked a sarcastic Parker.

He then revealed that the show’s producers wanted to blur Trump’s tiny wiener right before the episode was submitted for broadcast.

“They said, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not gonna blur the penis,'” Parker told the crowd.

Topics:

Animation,Donald Trump,Politics,South Park,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

Israel

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

By Dan Seddon

Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

Jeremy Corbyn

Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

By Sammi Minion

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

emotional

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

action

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s best action shows

action

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s best action shows

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2024’s biggest spy thriller shows gets second life on new streaming service

Spy

One of 2024’s biggest spy thriller shows gets second life on new streaming service

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just re-added one of the best movies of the 21st century

Prime Video

Prime Video has just re-added one of the best movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

Best Westerns

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Molly-Mae Hague claims she hasn’t ‘done one fun thing all summer’

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague claims she hasn’t ‘done one fun thing all summer’

By Kat O'Connor

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

action

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

adult content

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

By Dan Seddon

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s best action shows

action

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s best action shows

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2024’s biggest spy thriller shows gets second life on new streaming service

Spy

One of 2024’s biggest spy thriller shows gets second life on new streaming service

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just re-added one of the best movies of the 21st century

Prime Video

Prime Video has just re-added one of the best movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Doctors warn of ‘risk of death’ to people injecting Botox into their penises

Botox

Doctors warn of ‘risk of death’ to people injecting Botox into their penises

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

Best Westerns

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The true cost of signing Viktor Gyokeres as several pricey clauses revealed

Arsenal

The true cost of signing Viktor Gyokeres as several pricey clauses revealed

By Sammi Minion

Liverpool and Adidas confirm surprise double kit launch that breaks all the rules

Liverpool

Liverpool and Adidas confirm surprise double kit launch that breaks all the rules

By Stephen Hurrell

Top Boy actor Michael Ward charged with rape

Netflix

Top Boy actor Michael Ward charged with rape

By Sammi Minion

Here’s what you have to do to access Pornhub from today

ID

Here’s what you have to do to access Pornhub from today

By JOE

Man dies after surviving on only beer for a month after his divorce

Alcohol

Man dies after surviving on only beer for a month after his divorce

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories