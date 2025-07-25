White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years”

South Park‘s hilarious takedown of US president Donald Trump has received official retaliation from the White House.

In the season 27 premiere which aired on Comedy Central this week, Trump (complete with cutout head) jumps into bed with Satan.

“Come on Satan, I’ve been working hard all day,” he pleads after hell’s ruler rejects his sexual advances. “You haven’t been working! You’ve been doing your stupid memes and just f**king around,” replies his would-be lover.

The horny president then whips out his micro-penis, gesturing: “Come on Satan, you know you can’t resist this!”

“I can’t even see anything, it’s so small,” the downbeat devil points out.

In a statement obtained by Variety, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers went in on the South Park creative team over this viral sequence.

US president Donald Trump and Satan in South Park (Comedy Central)

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offence’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” he argued.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Conveniently, the animated show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took part in a San Diego Comic-Con panel in the last 24 hours, during which they were asked about the reaction.

“We’re terribly sorry,” remarked a sarcastic Parker.

He then revealed that the show’s producers wanted to blur Trump’s tiny wiener right before the episode was submitted for broadcast.

“They said, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not gonna blur the penis,'” Parker told the crowd.