12th Sep 2025

FBI releases video of moment Charlie Kirk suspect fled after shooting

JOE

A new video has been released

The FBI has released a video of the moment the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination fled after the fatal shooting.

Kirk died on Wednesday (10 September) after he was shot in the neck during an event at a Utah university.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where the 31-year-old was speaking.

CNN reported that Kirk was answering a question about transgender mass shooters in America.

At 12:25 local time, a “single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally,” Scott Trotter, senior director of Public Relations at Utah Valley University in Orem, told the BBC.

It was later confirmed that Kirk had died following his injuries.

Officials released images of a ‘person of interest’, but sources have told CBS that the police no longer believe they have a name, as the lead on that identity “has not panned out”.

Utah’s department of public safety released a statement along with the images. 

They said: “We are seeking the public’s help in identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.”

Authorities have since released a video of the suspect fleeing the rooftop, from which they are believed to have shot Kirk.

The footage shows a figure dressed in all black running across a roof, before they climb down the building and drop to the ground and begin to run. You can watch the video above.

Kirk had been taking questions from the audience at the moment he was shot.

A member of the crowd had asked Kirk: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

“Too many,” he replied.

The audience member followed up, asking, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk replied just before he is shot in the neck.

The FBI confirmed yesterday during a press conference they had recovered the rifle used in the assassination.

They also confirmed that the shooter was of college age, but was still at large.

Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, Beau Mason, released a statement about the ongoing investigation.

He said: We were able to track the movements of the shooter starting at 11:52 am.

“We have tracked his movements onto the campus through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof, to a shooting location.

“After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off of the building and fled, off of the campus and into a neighbourhood.”

A fervent Trump supporter, Kirk was best known for founding Turning Point USA which seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he was one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.

