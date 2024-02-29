Sopranos star says OnlyFans ‘saved her life’ after nearly losing house

“OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent.”

Sopranos star Drea de Matteo has said that her OnlyFans account ‘saved’ her when she was left with just $10 in her bank account.

The actress spoke to Daily Mail about how she was nearly left homeless when COVID hit and she struggled to get jobs due to her refusal to be vaccinated.

“OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent,” she told the outlet. “I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us.”

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly. I wanted to try and sell it before they took it,” she continued.

“At the same time, I lost my mum, and my other mum, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up.”

She explained that she was initially hestiant, and planned to just “do a podcast on [OnlyFans] that was controversial,” but just showing her partner Robby “rubbing [her] feet”.

“You have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there,” she explained.

However, when she decided to share sexy pictures on there instead, she was left shocked by the impact it had on her finances.

“I was like, ‘Holy shit.’ In five minutes, I was able to pay back Compass Real Estate who kept the sale of my house,” she said.

“I did it, but I didn’t want to do it. I got a lot of heat for doing it and it went f**king viral and people went nuts.”

The actress hit out at people who criticise her for working on OnlyFans.

“Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids,” she said.