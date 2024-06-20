Search icon

News

20th Jun 2024

Son Heung-min says his Spurs teammate has apologised for racist remark

Callum Boyle

Son Heung-min Bentancur

‘He made a mistake’

Son Heung-min has revealed that Spurs teammate Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised for making a racist remark.

Bentancur claimed that all South Koreans “look the same” during an interview with Uruguayan TV earlier this week, with Kick it Out confirming they had received a “significant number” of complaints regarding Bentancur’s comments.

Spurs have said that they have been “providing assistance” while Son himself has said the 26-year-old has issued an apology.

A statement from the club on X said: “We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead. We are extremely proud of our diverse, global fanbase and playing squads.

“Discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club, within our game or within wider society.”

The Spurs star said: “I’ve spoken with Lolo [Bentancur]. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised. Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all. We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in pre-season to fight for our club as one.”

Bentancur previously posted: “Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

England (football)

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

England (football)

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

What England need to do to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024

Denmark

What England need to do to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

By Joseph Loftus

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

Arrested

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

By Ryan Price

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

Apple

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

By Charlie Herbert

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Channel 4

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

By Ryan Price

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

England

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

By Zoe Hodges

What England need to do to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024

Denmark

What England need to do to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

By Joseph Loftus

Why do Italy play in blue despite it not featuring on their flag?

Blue

Why do Italy play in blue despite it not featuring on their flag?

By Harry Warner

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best retro kits from Euro 2024 nations

euro 2024

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best retro kits from Euro 2024 nations

By Harry Warner

Gary Lineker says he will apologise to Frank Lampard after brutal joke goes viral

Gary Lineker says he will apologise to Frank Lampard after brutal joke goes viral

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

Netflix

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

By Charlie Herbert

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

Arrested

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

By Ryan Price

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

Erik Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

By Harry Warner

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

Film

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

By Charlie Herbert

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

celebrity

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

By Ryan Price

Load more stories