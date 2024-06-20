Son Heung-min says his Spurs teammate has apologised for racist remark

‘He made a mistake’

Son Heung-min has revealed that Spurs teammate Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised for making a racist remark.

Bentancur claimed that all South Koreans “look the same” during an interview with Uruguayan TV earlier this week, with Kick it Out confirming they had received a “significant number” of complaints regarding Bentancur’s comments.

Spurs have said that they have been “providing assistance” while Son himself has said the 26-year-old has issued an apology.

A statement from the club on X said: “We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead. We are extremely proud of our diverse, global fanbase and playing squads.

“Discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club, within our game or within wider society.”

Following a comment from Rodrigo Bentancur in an interview video clip and the player’s subsequent public apology, the Club has been providing assistance in ensuring a positive outcome on the matter. This will include further education for all players in line with our diversity,… pic.twitter.com/HOkdu50n9p — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 20, 2024

The Spurs star said: “I’ve spoken with Lolo [Bentancur]. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised. Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all. We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in pre-season to fight for our club as one.”

Bentancur previously posted: “Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke.”

Related links: