In one of the richest countries in the world

Soaring bills and stubborn inflation have driven 5.5 million people into “clothing deprivation”, says a network of charities, clothing banks and academics.

Under the “Right to Clothing” campaign, the collective have called on the government to address the near 13% of the population who cannot afford adequate clothing.

The campaign group says the well-documented and dramatic rise in food bank use has been accompanied by a similar rise in clothing banks.

“It stops people from functioning,” said Louise Cooke, CEO of clothing-bank scheme, Sharewear.

“People aren’t able to leave the house, or flourish by having the right clothes to wear at a job interview.”

In a letter signed by over 50 charities, clothing banks, and academics, the group called for a new clothing deprivation strategy, similar to the National Food Strategy report published in 2021.

“After more than a decade of cuts, austerity and now the cost of living crisis devastating communities across the country, even the most basic food items are becoming increasingly unaffordable for so many people,” said former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“On top of this, over 5 million people in the UK are facing clothing deprivation.”

But just like food banks aren’t the solution to food poverty, clothing banks aren’t the solution to what academics call “clothing deprivation”.

Campaigners say a radical overhaul to the way the fashion industry is allowed to operate in the UK is urgently needed.

With one rubbish truck full of viable fast fashion landfilled or incinerated every single second, the group say meaningful change to most fashion retailer’s business processes could help alleviate the cost of living strain on many households.

The group said banning these practices would force retailers to give their excess stock to charities that provide clothing away free of charge to those who need it.

The radical plan would alleviate symptoms of poverty, while promoting the UK’s move toward a net-zero future by reducing excess waste by clothing giants.

The Right to Clothing Network represents over 50 organisations, including founders Sharewear and the Peace and Justice Project as well as Fashion for Future, Give Your Best, and the Uniform Exchange, who are all currently working to reduce clothing poverty in their communities.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, the collective say they are calling on the government to take action now, “before more people become clothing deprived and are excluded from accessing adequate clothing in one of the richest countries in the world.”

The full letter addressed to the prime minister, reads as follows:

Too many people in the UK today can’t afford adequate clothing. We hear about the dramatic rise in food banks, but alongside it, there has been a similar rise in clothing banks.



Like food banks aren’t the solution to food poverty, clothing banks aren’t the solution to what academics call “clothing deprivation”.

Earlier in the summer, from the 5th – 11th June we marked the 4th annual Clothing Poverty Awareness Week. This year, the Right to Clothing Campaign co-hosted the awareness week alongside Sharewear Clothing Scheme who began Clothing Poverty Awareness Week in 2020.

The Right to Clothing Campaign also highlights the issue of the environmental damage from fast fashion. According to the UN, every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned. As well as raising environmental concerns, the campaign is working with organisations that promote garment workers rights both here and in the Global South. By uniting the issues of consumers, producers and our planet, we can make clothing more equitable, accessible and sustainable.

We strongly believe the government needs to address this issue through a clothing deprivation strategy, similar to the National Food Strategy report published in 2021. This would review the entire industry from production to high-street, including the issue of incineration and dumping by fashion brands. Through voluntary ratification of international treaties, the UK has already committed to and assumed obligations in international law to work towards the realisation of the right to adequate clothing. We’re calling on the government to take action now before more people become clothing deprived and are excluded from accessing adequate clothing in one of the richest countries in the world.

