01st Oct 2025

Snapchat to introduce new £1.48 charge – here’s what it means

Joseph Loftus

Snapchat is the latest to announce a charge.

Snapchat have announced that will start charging for storing photos and videos, prompting backlash from people who have spent years building up an archive of old pohots.

The popular app previously allowed people to save and store their content for free.

However now they’ve announced people with five gigabytes worth of Memories will have to pay to keep them available.

They said that this fee will allow Snapchat to invest in ‘making Memories better’.

The feature allows users to save photos and videos shared initially for 24 hours or less on the platform, with users prompted to re-post them as a memory or “throwback” at a later date.

Users with more than 5GB of saved Memories will be prompted to upgrade to a 100GB storage plan, under the changes.

Increased levels of storage will be available to users paying for more expensive Snapchat+ and Snapchat Premium subscriptions.

Earlier this week is was revealed that Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, are rolling out a scheme to allow users to pay a monthly subscription for use of the sites personalised ads.

Understandably, the move has raised concerns about the moral ethics behind targeted ads.

A statement from Meta reads: “This will give people based in the UK the choice between continuing to use Facebook and Instagram for free with personalised ads, or subscribing to stop seeing ads.”

To browse your timelines without receiving personalised ads, you can pay £2.99 a month for website, or £3.99 for iOS and Android.

But what happens if you don’t pay? Well, nothing will change.

If you decide against opting in for the subscription your Meta social accounts will remain exactly the same as targeted ads are already the norm for everybody who is signed up for these platforms.

This does also, however, mean that companies will still be allowed to collect and store your date to market it back to you in the form of purchasable products.

