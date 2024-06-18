Search icon

18th Jun 2024

Sir Ian McKellen taken to hospital after falling off stage in London

Charlie Herbert

sir ian mckellen

Sir Ian lost his footing during a fight scene

Sir Ian McKellen has been rushed to hospital after he fell off stage during a performance on the West End in London.

The 85-year-old was involved in a fight scene during a performance of Player Kings on Monday (June 17) evening at the Noël Coward theatre when he lost his footing and fell.

McKellen fell of the front of the stage, and cried out in pain as the house lights came on, the BBC reports.

The audience was then evacuated from the theatre and told that the evening show had been cancelled.

This Tuesday’s (June 18) performance has also been cancelled.

McKellen had a scan in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, with a spokesperson for the theatre telling the PA News Agency that he is expected to be back for the performance on Wednesday (June 19).

Sir Ian McKellen has been starring as John Falstaff in Player Kings on the West End (Getty)

The spokesperson also thanked doctors Rachel and Lee who were “on hand in the audience” and staff at the venue for their support.

Player Kings is a production of Henry IV, Parts One and Two, and stars McKellen as John Falstaff.

Sir Ian has a long history of starring in Shakespeare productions, including roles as Richard II, Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth.

To many though, he will be best known for his roles on the big screen, which include playing Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, and Magneto in the X-Men franchise.

