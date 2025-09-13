Search icon

13th Sep 2025

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

Joseph Loftus

Met Police released a statement.

A number of Met Police officers have been attacked at the Unite the Kingdom march in London as around 100,000 people have rallied in the capital.

The Met Police said on X: “A crowd of ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protesters attempted to enter the sterile area on Whitehall that is [in] place to keep the two protests apart.

“Officers were attacked with projectiles and have had to use force to avoid their cordon being breached.”

Video footage shows police clashing with protesters has been shared by the police.

In another post, police said: “Officers are having to intervene in multiple locations to stop Unite the Kingdom protesters trying to access sterile areas, breach police cordons or get to opposing groups. 

“A number of officers have been assaulted.”

And in the latest post, they wrote: “We continue to see significant aggression directed at officers by Unite the Kingdom protesters. We have deployed additional officers with protective equipment in multiple locations, supported by police horses, to deal with the disorder.”

Robinson, who is leading the rally, has said that he understand’s people’s frustrations but urged the crowd to ‘remain calm and peaceful’.

It’s been reported that over 100,000 people are in London today.

It’s estimated that around 105,000 are there for Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom protest, while another 5,000 are there for the counter-protest led by Stand Up To Racism.

Speaking to the crowd, Robinson said that the United Kingdom has ‘finally awoken’.

Robinson said: “The revolution has started. They managed to silence us for 20 years with labels. Racist. Islamophobe. Far-right. They don’t work anymore.

“The dam has well and truly burst. The cat is out of the bag and there is no putting it back in. The silent majority will be silent no longer.”

Robinson added: “Our women, our daughters are scared to walk the streets. Their safety has been taken from them.

“And what do the elite do? Just last week they took Epping community to court… We are done being gagged.”

He added that Starmer ‘slithered’ into parliament at the last election, saying: “We are here today to tell you, the British public, your voices matter.

“When we captivate and electrify… that is when we regain power of our country.”

