Breaking news.

A number of people are in critical condition after a car reportedly drove into a crowd in Los Angeles.

At least 20 people are injured with five in a critical condition.

The incident happened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Hollywood.

According to Sky News, via the Los Angeles Fire Department, five people are believed to be in critical condition, eight to 10 are in a serious condition, and between 10 to 15 are in a fair condition.

