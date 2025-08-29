Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

A popular destination amongst Brits

Ryanair are set to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain.

Europe’s largest airline has laid down plans to scrap around one million seats this winter, reducing the number of flights to and from regional airports.

Brits will be heavily impacted by the change with Spain being one of the most popular destinations for the residents of our fair green isles.

A full announcement is set to be made by Ryanair on 3 September in response to the state-controlled airport operator in Spain, Aena, increasing airline fees.

Fees are set to increase by 6.5 per cent next year affecting the approximately 24 destinations in Spain the airline flies to from the UK.

These fees cover the use of terminals, runways, security, aircraft and baggage handling.

The increasing costs are intended to help fund expansions of Spain’s biggest airports in Madrid and Barcelona.

Sadly for Brits looking for some sun, often these costs are offset by rising ticket prices for flights.

El Pais reported last month that “prices paid by airlines to use Aena airports will experience their largest increase in recent years in 2026”.

The paper stated that the increase in fees could mean a 59p increase per passenger, with the increase set to come into effect on 1 March 2026.

Ryanair are no stranger to cutting seats on routes with 800,000 seats being removed across 12 routes in January.

Airports including Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Santander and Asturias, all experienced reduced operations.

All flights in both Jerez and Valladolid were scrapped.

The airline blamed “excessive fees” at the time.

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson, said: “Aena’s excessive airport charges and lack of viable incentives for growth continue to harm Spain’s regional airports, limiting their growth and leaving huge areas of airport capacity unused.”

The airline already threatened Aena in April this year that they would stop flights in the winter if fees were not lowered.

Inflation meant Aena’s fees went up by 4.09 per cent last year.