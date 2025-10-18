Search icon

18th Oct 2025

Robert Irwin reveals last message dad Steve sent him before he died

Joseph Loftus

‘You’re three years old, you’re growing up without a father’

The late Steve Irwin‘s son Robert has revealed the last message his dad, Steve, sent him before dying.

Steve Irwin tragically died in 2006, after he was pierced in the chest by the barb of a stingray while filming in the Batt Reef in Queensland.

Appearing on a podcast this week, Robert Irwin broke down in tears when he was shown a video of his dad shortly before he passed away.

He said: “For me watching that, it’s like he gave me this gift – it’s there, it’s material, it’s in writing. I’m watching him looking through the camera and telling me, ‘I’m not always gonna be here’.”

The clip shows Steve explaining how he was trying to build a legacy to leave to his children.

Robert said: “He said, ‘My whole mission is to leave a legacy that my kids can continue.’ He said that before he passed.”

Speaking to GQ Australia last year, Robert Irwin opened up on the challenged he faced after losing his conservationist father at the age of three.

“When you lose someone like that, and it’s such a public thing – you’re three years old, you’re growing up without a father – it’s incredibly difficult,” he said. “It is indescribably difficult.

“But on the other side of that, now, when people come up to me and share a story of when they met Dad, tell me how much his documentary meant to them, I almost feel like I get a little piece of him back.”

Growing up in the world-famous Australian family, now fronted by mother Terry and his sister Bindi, Robert has been bringing his late father’s message of conservation to a whole new generation.

“He’s not around anymore to push his message,” Irwin told the publication. “Now it’s my job.”

He also has amassed a huge following on social media, where he spreads his knowledge of conserving nature to millions of young viewers.

“Everyone’s got a voice, everyone has the power to make change in your own household, in your own community. Everyone can lead by example,” he said.

“I hate to be the one to say that change has to start with a conversation. I want to just say, ‘We’ve had enough conversation, it is time for action’. Unfortunately, we still have to make climate change, unsustainable population growth, habitat destruction, unsustainable mining operation … we have to make this a mainstream discussion.”

