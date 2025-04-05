Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

It turns out it is not the first time that he has quoted the Nazi propaganda minister.

Republican senator Keith Self has been slammed for quoting Joseph Goebbels during a US Senate meeting.

The Texas congressman was speaking during a House foreign relations subcommittee meeting and quoted the Nazi propaganda minister to get his point across.

He said: “A direct quote from Joseph Goebbels: ‘It is the absolute right of the state to supervise the formation of public opinion’, and I think that may be what we’re discussing here.”

As expected, the response to his remark was one of outrage.

Democratic senator Julie Johnson said: “I want to respond to what my colleague from Texas just said. When you’re quoting Joseph Goebbels about state, the role of state in the public debate, we have a big problem.

“I mean, that’s as alarming as hell to me, when that becomes the gold standard of Hitler, and all that was going on in Russia, I mean, in German atrocities during World War II, when that becomes the quote of this hearing.”

One user on X wrote: “When Republicans start quoting Josef Goebbels you know America is f**ked.”

Another said: “As someone who lived and went to school in Germany for years, this is absolutely unacceptable.

“Quoting Joseph Goebbels, the architect of Nazi propaganda on the congressional record is not just as despicable as it is dangerously revealing.”

It turns out that this is not the first time that Self has quoted Goebbels.

In 2010, in an attempted diss to his opponent during the race to be reelected as Collin County, he quoted Goebbels again saying: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

To defend himself, Self claimed he only used the quote to say that his opponent “was using the method.”