Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew has renounced his titles, including the Duke of York, after a discussion with the King.

In a statement released just moments ago, Andrew said: “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Andrew had already ceased being a ‘working royal’ and had lost the use of his HRH title.

He faces intense scrutiny over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.