17th Oct 2025

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Joseph Loftus

The news has been described as ‘public humiliation’.

Prince Andrew has renounced his titles, including the Duke of York, after a discussion with the King.

In a statement released just moments ago, Andrew said: “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Andrew had already ceased being a ‘working royal’ and had lost the use of his HRH title.

This news has been described as a ‘public humiliation’ for Prince Andrew.

He faces intense scrutiny over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

