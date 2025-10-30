Search icon

30th Oct 2025

Prince Andrew faces private prosecution due to sexual assault allegations

Joseph Loftus

Andrew gave up his Royal titles earlier this month.

A campaign group have said that they are instructing ‘specialist lawyers’ to see if it is possible to carry out a private prosecution of Prince Andrew.

Republic, who are an anti-monarchy campaign group, want to find out whether there are legal grounds to pursue the former Duke of York who was stripped of his Royal titles earlier this month.

A number of allegations of sexual offences, corruption, and misconduct in public office have been made against Andrew.

Andrew has denied all the allegations up against him.

Andrew’s titles were given up earlier this month ahead of the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

In August 2021, she sued Andrew in a US court, accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions after she was introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking with BBC Newsnight in 2019, Andrew said he had no memory of ever meeting Ms Giuffre, adding that the famous image of them together was ‘doctored’.

This case was settled outside of court for a sum believed to be around £13m. Ms Giuffre took her own life in April.

Metro report that lawyers will begin ‘actively investigating’ with the intention of ‘beginning proceedings in the coming weeks’.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, told Sky News: “We just don’t believe that the response so far has been appropriate, either from the police or the politicians.

“One of the frustrations is that the whole debate around this has been about the fact that Andrew was friends with a convicted criminal, when there are clearly questions to be answered as to whether he is actually guilty of offences himself.”

