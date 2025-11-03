Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

‘A crew-member discovered a threatening note’

Police swarmed a plane earlier today after a threatening note was found in the toilet.

The plane, which was a Frontier Airline flight, was travelling from Denver, Colorado, to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, when the note was found.

In a statement shared to the Mirror, the airline said: “On Monday, November 3, as Frontier flight 1324 was en route from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), a crew-member discovered a threatening note in a lavatory of the aircraft.

“The flight landed safely at DFW where it was met by law enforcement. The threat was determined to be non-credible. The aircraft has been cleared to taxi to the terminal where passengers will deplane.”

Flight 1324 flying from Denver to DFW has been grounded in Texas due to a note being found in the bathroom stating a bomb was on the plane pic.twitter.com/OoMOYaaRf2 — ҒβΔ GΩDDΣSS✨ΔΠDRΣΔ (@FBAGoddess444) November 3, 2025

One passenger shared a video to TikTok about the incident, saying: “In the lavatory saying that there was a bomb in the plane, and we have been on the plane for 40 minutes, so yeah, it doesn’t seem like there’s a real… okay and [name] I have the worst anxiety… however, I already took my medicine before this situation so otherwise I wouldn’t be able to talk to you guys.”

Police have not yet confirmed whether or not a passenger has been arrested.