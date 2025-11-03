Search icon

News

03rd Nov 2025

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Joseph Loftus

‘A crew-member discovered a threatening note’

Police swarmed a plane earlier today after a threatening note was found in the toilet.

The plane, which was a Frontier Airline flight, was travelling from Denver, Colorado, to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, when the note was found.

In a statement shared to the Mirror, the airline said: “On Monday, November 3, as Frontier flight 1324 was en route from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), a crew-member discovered a threatening note in a lavatory of the aircraft.

“The flight landed safely at DFW where it was met by law enforcement. The threat was determined to be non-credible. The aircraft has been cleared to taxi to the terminal where passengers will deplane.”

One passenger shared a video to TikTok about the incident, saying: “In the lavatory saying that there was a bomb in the plane, and we have been on the plane for 40 minutes, so yeah, it doesn’t seem like there’s a real… okay and [name] I have the worst anxiety… however, I already took my medicine before this situation so otherwise I wouldn’t be able to talk to you guys.”

Police have not yet confirmed whether or not a passenger has been arrested.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

News

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

By Sammi Minion

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

Cancer

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

By JOE

David Harbour says he ‘fell in love’ with Stranger Things co-star on set

David Harbour

David Harbour says he ‘fell in love’ with Stranger Things co-star on set

By JOE

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

Animals

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

By JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

Amazon

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

By Kat O'Connor

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

Football

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

By Sammi Minion

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

News

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

By Sammi Minion

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

Cancer

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

By JOE

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

Christmas

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

By JOE

David Harbour says he ‘fell in love’ with Stranger Things co-star on set

David Harbour

David Harbour says he ‘fell in love’ with Stranger Things co-star on set

By JOE

Rachel Reeves eyes doubling council tax for a million homes across the UK

budget

Rachel Reeves eyes doubling council tax for a million homes across the UK

By Sammi Minion

Police charge man with 10 counts of attempted murder after train stabbings

Police charge man with 10 counts of attempted murder after train stabbings

By JOE

Load more stories