Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing corpse on New York subway train

Just horrific.

A man has been accused of sexually violating a corpse on board a New York City subway train.

The man also allegedly stole from the deceased person, making him the second of two people to do so.

The incident took place on board a southbound R train near Whitehall Street station in Manhattan at around 12.20am on Wednesday, reports The Guardian.

Police say that an ‘unidentified individual had sexual contact with an unconscious and unresponsive adult male’.

The deceased is believed to have died of natural causes while on the subway.

Investigators do not believe the two knew each other, the sources added.

Man sought by NYPD for having sex with corpse on Manhattan subway train https://t.co/27LOb689hy — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 10, 2025

Police released surveillance photos of a suspect carrying a black bag with a black hooded jacket, a yellow hoodie, blue jeans, red and white trainers, and a blue baseball cap.

A poster which was shared with transit workers said that the man had engaged in sexual intercourse with a ‘dead human body’.

Statistics show that violence on the subway is relatively rare however cases such as these continue to unnerve the public.

Just last December, a 57-year-old woman died after being set on fire while she was sleeping on a train in Brooklyn.

A few days later, a 45-year-old man was pushed in front of a train in Manhattan however fortunately survived.