News

29th Oct 2025

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

Joseph Loftus

“Rio is effectively at war.”

At least 132 people have been killed in a brutal police raid in Rio de Janeiro.

The raid, which began yesterday (Tuesday 28th October) was part of Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs in the city.

Rio’s state public defender’s office said: “The most recent update is 132 dead.”

Mourners have been gathering in the streets of the city today as bodies were laid out on the road.

Four police officers were also killed in the operation which involved 2,500 police officers taking on Rio’s most powerful gang, the Comando Vermelho, or Red Command.

The police were supported by armoured vehicles, helicopters, and drones.

While the police claim all of those killed were gang members, there has been some criticism, with some witnesses claiming that many of the murdered were shot in the back of the head.

Brazil has a habit of conducting similar police operations shortly before the nation hosts an international event.

Just next week, Rio will host the C40 World Mayors Summer and the Prince WIlliam Earthshot Prize.

They’re also welcoming world leaders on November 10 for the United Nations climate summit.

