Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

The long vertical structures have been popping up at random locations all over the world.

A ‘mysterious monolith’ has appeared in the middle of the desert in Nevada, and everybody is stumped as to how it got there.

The tall slab of metal, which seemed to manifest itself over the weekend in the Gass Peak area of the Las Vegas range, is the first of many that have cropped up across the globe in the last four years.

The bizarre trend came about in 2020, when a random monolith appeared in the Utah desert and remained there for nine days.

A short while later, another appeared outside the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt, where it remained for around five days.

This was followed by another in Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California, then another in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

One even cropped up in the Isle of Wight at the end of 2020. According to BBC News, the unusual mirrored structure appeared on Compton Beach.

An anonymous collective called The Most Famous Artist took credit for the monoliths in Utah and California, but said the Isle of Wight construct was erected by other forces.

Matty Mo, a founding member of the collective, said: “The monolith is out of my control at this point. Godspeed to all the aliens working hard around the globe to propagate the myth.”

This newly-assembled monolith is the first to be spotted in four years, and Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue asks the question: “How did it get up there?”

MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH!



We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water… but check this out!

Over the weekend, @LVMPDSAR spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley. pic.twitter.com/YRsvhJIU5M — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 17, 2024

Alongside photos of the structure, they wrote: “We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water… but check this out!

“Over the weekend, Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley. HOW did it get up there??”

Some people on social media have pointed out the similarities between the new monolith and structures featured in Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

(Monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey: YouTube screenshot)

One X user wrote: “Probably a prank, but it would be cool if it wasn’t from our planet or galaxy for that matter, but most likely someone on earth placed it there for social media views.”

Another person commented: “Alien antenna idk…..? Weird, what’s the point? Who would spend $ on that? Looking forward to what the investigation reveals.”

Related Links:

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Just Stop Oil activists surrounded by Just Stop P*ssing Everyone Off group to prevent march

Stag do groom stopped by police after friends made him wear Just Stop Oil t-shirt