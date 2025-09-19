Search icon

19th Sep 2025

Passenger dies on EasyJet flight to Lanzarote

Joseph Loftus

A passenger has died on board an EasyJet flight to Lanzarote.

The flight was on its way from Nantes, France, to the Canary Island holiday spot when the emergency occurred.

According to Metro, the flight was going as planned until the Airbus began approaching Lanzarote airport on Tuesday

The flight’s captain is said to have issued an alert when the emergency began before triggering the distress signal.

While crew members attempted to save the traveller, they sadly passed away.

After performing ‘a routine landing in accordance with standard procedure’ medical professionals attended the scene.

The passenger’s cause of death remains unknown.

EasyJet told press: “Our crews are trained to respond to medical issues and did everything possible during the flight. The well-being and safety of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s top priority.”

They added: “Our thoughts are with the passenger’s family and friends and we extend our full support and assistance to them during this difficult time.”

It’s been reported that the aircraft was then delayed significantly before its return journey to France.

sensitive

