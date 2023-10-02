Passenger died next to me on 14-hour flight and what staff did with the body horrified me

The cabin crew have been accused of ‘not doing enough’ to save the woman

Two passengers have claimed cabin crew left a woman under a blanket after she passed away on a 14-hour flight.

Last week, a 60-year-old believed to be from Campbelltown in Sydney’s south-west died on Qatar Airways flight QR908 from Doha.

The woman was found in an unresponsive state, with cabin crew allegedly waiting 20 minutes before attempting to perform CPR on her.

Passengers Francesca and her husband Enrico told the Daily Mail Australia that after she was confirmed to have died, staff “just left her there” with a blanket covering her.

The couple said it “didn’t feel like they [the cabin crew] did enough” to try and revive the woman.

The airline previously said the passenger “could not be revived.”

It was the couple who had initially alerted stewards after they heard the woman make a “weird noise.”

“She looked like she was sleeping, but she was making this really loud noise,” Francesca said.

After staff tried to wake the woman up, an oxygen mask was brought over to her.

But Francesca claimed they “just left” after this, telling her and her husband that “everything was alright.”

Some 20 minutes later. Francesca said the cabin crew returned with another passenger to try and move the “limp” woman from her seat.

Once they had moved her to a different part of the plane, they began to perform CPR on her and used a defibrillator.

Francesca told the Mail that she believed the woman “was gone” by this point.

Half an hour after this, the passengers behind Francesca and her husband were moved and the woman’s body was moved back to the row of seats and covered with a blanket.

“They just left her there,” Francesca said.

