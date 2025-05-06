One in four adults will stay single for life, study says

People have other priorities.

A study claims that one in four adults in the United States will stay single forever.

The study, which was carried out by the Pew Research Center, suggests that the trend is likely down to changing societal norms, a shift in priorities, and economical pressures.

Traditional expectations surrounding marriage have certainly changed over the years with a growing number of people prioritising their personal freedom and independence as opposed to co-dependency.

Many people are also prioritising their careers, their personal growth, and other life goals as opposed to marriage.

The high cost of living and debt (such as student debt) also makes it a lot more difficult for individuals to find a partner and to afford a wedding.

According to experts, a full life of being single doesn’t mean being alone—it just means living on your own terms.