One dead and three injured after helicopter crashes in UK

The incident happened this morning.

One person has died and another three have been injured after a helicopter crashed in the UK.

A 70-year-old man has been confirmed as the deceased after the helicopter he was in crashed into a field near Bentley, Doncaster, this morning.

Police rushed to the scene of the crash after the helicopter hit the ground shortly after take off, reports Sky News.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man suffered serious injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and a 58-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy received minor injuries in the crash.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Magnay, silver commander, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.”

The helicopter was a private flight which took from Gamston Airport shortly before crashing.

A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.