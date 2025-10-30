Search icon

News

30th Oct 2025

One dead and three injured after helicopter crashes in UK

Joseph Loftus

The incident happened this morning.

One person has died and another three have been injured after a helicopter crashed in the UK.

A 70-year-old man has been confirmed as the deceased after the helicopter he was in crashed into a field near Bentley, Doncaster, this morning.

Police rushed to the scene of the crash after the helicopter hit the ground shortly after take off, reports Sky News.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man suffered serious injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and a 58-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy received minor injuries in the crash.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Magnay, silver commander, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.”

The helicopter was a private flight which took from Gamston Airport shortly before crashing.

A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Amazon to block ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in new major global crackdown

amazon fire stick

Amazon to block ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in new major global crackdown

By Harry Warner

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

Chelsea

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

By Sammi Minion

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

Betting

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

government

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

By Harry Warner

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

Headline

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

By Charlie Herbert

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

Aviation

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

By Harry Warner

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

Andrew Mountbatten

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

By Harry Warner

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

By Harry Warner

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Thomas breaks silence on The Inbetweeners reboot

Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Thomas breaks silence on The Inbetweeners reboot

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

government

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

By Harry Warner

Mum warns watching Hocus Pocus will ‘unleash Hell’ on your children

Entertainment

Mum warns watching Hocus Pocus will ‘unleash Hell’ on your children

By Charlie Herbert

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

Headline

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

By Charlie Herbert

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

Aviation

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

By Harry Warner

Premier League player quits at 26 in pursuit of new career

Football

Premier League player quits at 26 in pursuit of new career

By Sammi Minion

Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline UK and European tour for 2026

bloc party

Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline UK and European tour for 2026

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Lily Allen ticket prices revealed for her 2026 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Lily Allen ticket prices revealed for her 2026 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

Andrew Mountbatten

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

By Harry Warner

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

By Harry Warner

Shoppers are only just realising what SPAR actually stands for

Food

Shoppers are only just realising what SPAR actually stands for

By Joseph Loftus

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

Football

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

Load more stories