Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs diagnosed with cancer

He shared the news to X.

Oasis founding member Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Posting to X this afternoon, Arthurs explained that he is ‘responding well’ to treatment but is now taking a ‘planned break’ for the next phase of his treatment.

He wrote on X: “Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.

“Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.

“I’m really sad to be missing these shows but I’m feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and I’ll see you back onstage with the band in November. Bonehead. X.”

Arthurs has been inundated with messages of support since making his diagnosis public. One fan wrote: “Oh Bonehead. We love you so much. Thank you for a fabulous tour.”

Another wrote: “It’s largely thanks to you that all of this has been possible. You are the invisible link that unites Liam and Noel. Thank you for allowing us to live in a waking dream. Take care.”

Oasis announced their reunion last summer to the delight of millions of fans across the globe.

After a number of sold-out shows in the UK and Ireland, Oasis have since been playing across the US and Canada.