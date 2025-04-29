Search icon

News

29th Apr 2025

No criminal charges over death of ice hockey player whose neck was slashed by opponent’s skate

Joseph Loftus

Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies

Adam Johnson died in 2023.

No criminal charges will be brought after the death of an ice hockey player who died during a match in Sheffield.

Adam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, died in October 2023 after his neck was cut by another player’s skate during the match at the Utilita Arena.

The player was subsequently arrested on suspicion of manslaughter before being bailed.

Now Crown Prosecution Services have said that no criminal charges will be brought against him, reports Sky News.

Johnson previously played for the Pittsburgh Penguins before relocating to Sweden to play for the Malmo Redhawks.

He also had stints in California and Germany as a player.

Johnson was 29.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

By JOE

Trans former judge to challenge gender ruling at European court

Court

Trans former judge to challenge gender ruling at European court

By Dan Seddon

Elon Musk’s secret plan to father 5,000 children revealed in alleged texts

Elon Musk’s secret plan to father 5,000 children revealed in alleged texts

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Russia threatens Nato countries with nuclear strikes

Russia threatens Nato countries with nuclear strikes

By Ava Keady

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

Russia

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

By Dan Seddon

NHS to test children who identify as transgender for autism

NHS to test children who identify as transgender for autism

By Ava Keady

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

Cars

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

By Dan Seddon

Man arrested over Leeds crossbow attack has died

Man arrested over Leeds crossbow attack has died

By Joseph Loftus

UK set for hottest day of the year this week as temperatures could hit 29C

Heatwave

UK set for hottest day of the year this week as temperatures could hit 29C

By Dan Seddon

Russia threatens Nato countries with nuclear strikes

Russia threatens Nato countries with nuclear strikes

By Ava Keady

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

Affiliate

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

Russia

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

By Dan Seddon

A star-studded Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A star-studded Western movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

NHS to test children who identify as transgender for autism

NHS to test children who identify as transgender for autism

By Ava Keady

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

Cars

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal vs PSG betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Arsenal vs PSG betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their 2025 tour dates including UK arena shows

Affiliate

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their 2025 tour dates including UK arena shows

By Jonny Yates

Netflix has just added one of the best horror movies of recent years

Horror

Netflix has just added one of the best horror movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just quietly added one of the decade’s very best movies

Netflix

Netflix has just quietly added one of the decade’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Man arrested over Leeds crossbow attack has died

Man arrested over Leeds crossbow attack has died

By Joseph Loftus

One of the BBC’s best recent thriller shows gets hopeful season 2 update

BBC

One of the BBC’s best recent thriller shows gets hopeful season 2 update

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories