No criminal charges over death of ice hockey player whose neck was slashed by opponent’s skate

Adam Johnson died in 2023.

No criminal charges will be brought after the death of an ice hockey player who died during a match in Sheffield.

Adam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, died in October 2023 after his neck was cut by another player’s skate during the match at the Utilita Arena.

The player was subsequently arrested on suspicion of manslaughter before being bailed.

No criminal charges will be brought over the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson who died during a match in Sheffield, prosecutors have announced.



Now Crown Prosecution Services have said that no criminal charges will be brought against him, reports Sky News.

Johnson previously played for the Pittsburgh Penguins before relocating to Sweden to play for the Malmo Redhawks.

He also had stints in California and Germany as a player.

Johnson was 29.